Met Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall as Low-Pressure System Forms Close to Sri Lanka

Adverse Weather Conditions on the Horizon

Sri Lanka's Meteorology Department has issued a weather advisory warning the public of heavy rainfall expected across the island, as a low-pressure system has begun developing in the waters near Sri Lanka.

Forecasters are closely monitoring the evolving atmospheric system, which is anticipated to bring significant rainfall to several parts of the country in the coming days. Residents in vulnerable areas are being urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions ahead of the expected inclement weather.

Potential Impact Across the Island

Low-pressure systems forming in the seas surrounding Sri Lanka have historically triggered widespread downpours, leading to flash floods, landslides, and disruptions to daily life, particularly in low-lying and hilly regions. Authorities are expected to remain on alert as the system continues to develop.

The public is advised to stay updated through official weather bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology and to take all necessary safety measures, including avoiding unnecessary travel to flood-prone or mountainous areas during periods of intense rainfall.

Stay Prepared

Monitor official weather updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly

Avoid travel to landslide-prone and flood-vulnerable areas

Secure property and take precautions against potential flooding

Heed any evacuation notices or warnings issued by local authorities

Further updates are expected as meteorologists continue to assess the progression of the low-pressure system and its likely impact on Sri Lanka's weather patterns.

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