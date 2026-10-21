Met Department Issues Warning as Low-Pressure System Forms Near Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning after a low-pressure area developed in the vicinity of the island, raising concerns about adverse weather conditions across the country.

Weather System Poses Risk to the Island

The low-pressure system forming near Sri Lanka has prompted authorities to alert the public to the potential for unsettled weather in the coming days. Such atmospheric conditions typically bring increased rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas to affected regions.

Residents in coastal areas and low-lying regions are advised to remain vigilant, as heavy downpours associated with low-pressure systems can lead to localised flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable districts.

Fishermen and Coastal Communities Urged to Take Precautions

The Meteorological Department has called on fishing communities to exercise caution before venturing out to sea. Rough sea conditions accompanying a developing low-pressure area can pose serious dangers to those engaged in marine activities.

Fishermen are advised to avoid deep-sea fishing until further notice

Coastal residents should monitor official weather updates regularly

Those in landslide-prone hill country areas are urged to stay alert

The public is encouraged to follow updates from the Meteorological Department and relevant disaster management authorities as the situation continues to be monitored closely.

Authorities have urged the public not to panic but to remain prepared and act responsibly in response to any weather warnings issued in the days ahead.

Further advisories are expected to be released as meteorologists track the movement and intensity of the low-pressure system.