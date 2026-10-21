GL Peiris Dismisses Arrest Fears After CIABOC Summons, Defends Shangri-La Investment Decision

Former Foreign Affairs Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) stalwart Prof. G. L. Peiris has stated that he harboured no concerns whatsoever about the possibility of being arrested when he was summoned by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to provide a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Peiris Appears Before Anti-Corruption Body

Speaking publicly following his appearance before CIABOC, Prof. Peiris struck a composed and confident tone, indicating that he fully cooperated with investigators and had nothing to hide regarding the matters under scrutiny. The veteran politician and academic made clear that the summons caused him no personal anxiety, framing his attendance as a straightforward civic obligation.

Post-War Investment Climate at the Heart of Inquiry

Central to Prof. Peiris's defence was an emphasis on the broader economic and strategic context in which the investment decision involving the Shangri-La hotel project was made. He underscored that attracting high-profile foreign investment in the immediate post-war period was a critical national priority, as Sri Lanka sought to rebuild its economy and project an image of stability and opportunity to the international business community.

Prof. Peiris argued that decisions taken during that era must be understood against the backdrop of a government that was actively courting major investors to signal confidence in Sri Lanka's post-conflict future. He maintained that facilitating landmark projects such as the Shangri-La development was consistent with the policy objectives of the time.

Political Significance of the Case

The CIABOC inquiry into the Shangri-La investment matter carries considerable political weight, touching on decisions made during the tenure of the previous Rajapaksa-led administration, in which Prof. Peiris held senior Cabinet portfolios. The case has drawn renewed public attention to questions surrounding large-scale investment approvals and the processes by which they were granted in the post-war years.

Prof. Peiris, a long-standing figure in Sri Lankan political and legal circles, has consistently maintained that his conduct throughout his ministerial career was above board and in the national interest.

Investigation Continues

CIABOC has not publicly disclosed the specific details or current status of the investigation. The commission's mandate covers a broad range of alleged corrupt practices involving public officials, and its proceedings in high-profile cases are closely watched by both civil society and political observers across the country.

As the inquiry progresses, it is expected to shed further light on the decision-making processes that surrounded major foreign investment deals during one of the most transformative periods in Sri Lanka's recent history.

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