Gampaha Transport Authority Officer Nabbed for Alleged Rs. 100 Bribe at Bus Stand

A Road Passenger Transport Authority (RPTA) officer stationed at the Gampaha Regional Office has been taken into custody after allegedly demanding a bribe from a member of the public at a local bus stand, authorities confirmed.

A Small Sum, A Serious Offence

The arrest was triggered by what appeared to be a routine transaction — a payment of just Rs. 100. However, investigators determined that the modest sum was solicited as an illegal gratification by the officer, prompting swift action by anti-corruption authorities.

The incident underscores growing concerns about petty corruption within public transport regulatory bodies, where ordinary commuters and transport operators often encounter demands for unofficial payments in exchange for services or clearances that should be provided free of charge.

Officer Taken Into Custody

The RPTA officer was arrested following a complaint lodged against him, with investigators moving to apprehend the suspect after gathering sufficient grounds to proceed. The arrest was carried out in connection with the alleged solicitation of the bribe at the bus stand premises within the Gampaha area.

Authorities have indicated that legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the country's anti-bribery and corruption laws.

Zero Tolerance Message

The case serves as a reminder that no act of bribery — regardless of the amount involved — will be treated as inconsequential by law enforcement. Anti-corruption officials have consistently maintained that even small-scale bribery erodes public trust in government institutions and must be prosecuted with the same seriousness as larger corruption cases.

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate as investigations into the matter continue.