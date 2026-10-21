Gampaha Magistrate Refers Contempt of Court Case Against IGP to Court of Appeal

A Gampaha magistrate has taken a significant legal step against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), referring a case file to the President of the Court of Appeal to initiate contempt of court proceedings, following allegations that the court was being deliberately misled.

Magistrate Escalates Matter to Higher Court

Gampaha Magistrate Bandula Gunaratne made the decision to refer the case file to the President of the Court of Appeal after determining that there were sufficient grounds to pursue contempt of court action against the IGP. The move signals a serious escalation in what appears to be a dispute over the accuracy of information provided to the court.

Contempt of court proceedings are among the most serious legal actions that can be taken in relation to the administration of justice, as they strike at the integrity of the judicial process itself. Any attempt to mislead a court is treated with the utmost severity under Sri Lankan law.

Allegations of Misleading the Court

The magistrate's decision was prompted by concerns that the court had been subjected to misleading information during proceedings. While full details of the underlying case remain limited at this stage, the referral to the Court of Appeal indicates that the magistrate considered the matter too serious to be handled at the magistrate court level alone.

The Court of Appeal holds jurisdiction over contempt matters originating from lower courts, and the President of the Court of Appeal will now determine how to proceed with the referral made by Magistrate Gunaratne.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Law Enforcement Leadership

The action taken against the country's top police official is expected to draw considerable public attention, given the seniority of the position involved. The IGP is the highest-ranking officer in the Sri Lanka Police Service, making this development a matter of broad national interest.

Legal observers note that such proceedings, if pursued, could have significant implications for both the individual concerned and the broader accountability of law enforcement institutions in Sri Lanka.

Further developments are expected as the Court of Appeal reviews the referral and determines the next course of action.