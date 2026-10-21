FSP Warns Proposed Organised Crime Law Could Criminalise Even Unlawful Second Marriages

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has sounded the alarm over Sri Lanka's proposed organised crime legislation, with the party's Education Secretary Pubudu Jayagoda warning that the bill's broad and loosely defined provisions could inadvertently — or deliberately — ensnare ordinary citizens in serious criminal proceedings, including those involved in unlawful second marriages.

Sweeping Definitions Raise Red Flags

Jayagoda highlighted that the draft legislation, as currently worded, contains definitions wide enough to classify a range of activities as organised crime that would not ordinarily be considered as such. Among the more striking examples he cited was the possibility that individuals entering into illegal second marriages could fall within the scope of the proposed law.

The FSP Education Secretary argued that such an overbroad interpretation of organised criminal activity poses a significant threat to civil liberties, warning that the legislation could be weaponised against political opponents, activists, and ordinary members of the public rather than being used solely to target genuine criminal networks.

Opposition to the Bill

The FSP's concerns form part of a broader wave of criticism directed at the proposed organised crime bill by civil society groups, opposition politicians, and legal experts in Sri Lanka. Critics contend that without tighter and more precise definitions, the law creates dangerous opportunities for misuse by authorities.

The legislation in its current form is far too sweeping. Activities that have nothing to do with organised crime as it is understood internationally could be prosecuted under this bill, leaving citizens exposed to severe legal consequences.

Jayagoda urged the government to undertake a thorough review of the draft legislation and engage in meaningful consultation with legal professionals and civil society before proceeding further with the bill.

Calls for Greater Scrutiny

The FSP joins several other voices calling on Parliament to exercise extreme caution when considering the proposed law. Opponents stress that while tackling organised crime remains a legitimate and pressing priority for Sri Lanka, any legislation introduced for that purpose must be carefully drafted to protect fundamental rights and prevent potential abuses of power.

The debate over the bill is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as it draws increasing public and parliamentary scrutiny.