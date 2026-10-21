Former NTC Inspector Jailed Four Years for Taking Rs. 20,000 Bribe from Bus Owner

Transport Official Sentenced Over Corruption Conviction

A former mobile inspector attached to the National Transport Commission (NTC) has been handed a significant prison term after being found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a bus owner, a case that underscores ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within Sri Lanka's public transport sector.

Details of the Offence

The inspector, who served under the NTC, was found to have accepted the illicit payment from a bus operator in exchange for an official favour. The Bribery Commission pursued the case through the courts, resulting in a conviction that sent a clear message to those in positions of public authority.

Following the conclusion of legal proceedings, the court imposed a four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence on the former official, reflecting the seriousness with which the judiciary views corruption among transport regulators.

Significance for Public Accountability

The NTC plays a critical role in regulating Sri Lanka's passenger transport network, and inspectors carry considerable authority over bus operators and route permit holders. Cases of bribery within the commission undermine public trust and distort fair regulation of the industry.

The accused was a mobile inspector attached to the National Transport Commission

A bribe of Rs. 20,000 was accepted from a bus owner

The court sentenced the former inspector to four years of rigorous imprisonment

The verdict serves as a firm reminder that public officials who abuse their authority for personal gain will face the full consequences of the law.

Anti-corruption advocates have welcomed the ruling, noting that consistent prosecution of such cases is essential to restoring confidence in Sri Lanka's public institutions and ensuring that transport regulation operates with integrity and transparency.