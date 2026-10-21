Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe has voiced support for the sentiment driving a series of unusual public demonstrations that have involved black magic rituals reportedly directed at corrupt politicians in Sri Lanka.

Minister Acknowledges Public Frustration

While the rituals themselves have drawn widespread attention and debate, the Deputy Minister indicated that the underlying frustration felt by ordinary citizens toward political corruption is both understandable and legitimate. His remarks reflect a growing public mood in Sri Lanka, where many citizens remain deeply disillusioned with politicians who have been implicated in corrupt practices.

The demonstrations, which have incorporated traditional black magic or occult rituals, appear to be a symbolic expression of anger rather than a mainstream political movement. Nevertheless, they have succeeded in capturing national attention and sparking conversation about accountability in Sri Lankan politics.

A Broader Message on Corruption

Abeysinghe's response is seen by many observers as an acknowledgment that anti-corruption sentiment continues to run high among the Sri Lankan public, particularly in the aftermath of the country's devastating economic crisis, which many citizens have attributed in part to years of political mismanagement and corrupt governance.

The Deputy Minister expressed support for the intentions behind the demonstrations, signalling that frustration with corrupt politicians is a concern shared even within government circles.

Political analysts note that such gestures, however unconventional, serve as a barometer of public anger. When citizens resort to symbolic acts of this nature, it often signals a deeper erosion of trust in formal institutions and established channels of accountability.

Mixed Public Reaction

Reactions among the general public have been mixed. Some Sri Lankans have found humour and a sense of solidarity in the protests, viewing them as a creative form of dissent. Others, however, have questioned whether such rituals are an appropriate or effective means of demanding political reform.

The demonstrations have been widely shared on social media, amplifying their reach beyond the immediate protest sites.

Critics argue that more structured civic action is needed to bring about meaningful change.

Supporters contend that unconventional protests draw attention to issues that might otherwise be ignored.

As Sri Lanka continues its journey toward economic recovery and political reform, the incident highlights the deep desire among citizens for greater transparency and accountability from those in positions of power. Whether through traditional protest or more unorthodox methods, the public's message to corrupt politicians appears clear — tolerance for misconduct is rapidly running out.