CID Raids EPDP Headquarters in Jaffna and Kayts Military Camp in Major Northern Operation

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has conducted searches at the headquarters of the Eelam People's Democratic Party (EPDP) in Jaffna as well as at a party-linked camp in Kayts, in what marks a significant law enforcement operation targeting the politically connected organisation in the country's north.

Searches Carried Out Across Two Key Locations

Investigators descended on the EPDP's main office in Jaffna, the administrative heart of the Northern Province, before extending their operation to a camp associated with the party situated in Kayts, a small island town off the Jaffna Peninsula. The dual-location search suggests a coordinated effort by authorities to gather evidence or materials spanning multiple sites linked to the organisation.

EPDP's Political Significance

The EPDP, led by veteran politician Douglas Devananda, has long been a prominent political force among Tamil communities in northern Sri Lanka. The party has historically maintained close ties with successive Sri Lankan governments and has held ministerial portfolios at the national level, making the CID's move a politically noteworthy development.

Details Still Emerging

The precise nature of the investigation prompting the searches has not been officially disclosed by authorities at this stage. No formal statement detailing the grounds for the operation or whether any arrests or seizures were made has been publicly confirmed.

The operation is expected to attract close attention from political circles in both Colombo and the Northern Province, given the EPDP's established standing within Sri Lanka's complex political landscape. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

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