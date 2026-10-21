CCTV Footage Emerges Following Deadly Shooting in Moratuwa

Authorities have released closed-circuit television footage to local media capturing the moments surrounding a fatal shooting that took place in Moratuwa, with the incident having claimed the life of a business owner in the area.

The disturbing footage, made available following the deadly attack, provides visual evidence of the circumstances under which the shooting unfolded, and is expected to assist investigators as they work to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The victim, identified as the owner of a local establishment, was shot dead in what appears to have been a targeted attack. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Moratuwa community, raising serious concerns about public safety in the region.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a formal investigation into the killing, with detectives examining the released CCTV recordings as a key piece of evidence. Authorities are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the attack or have any relevant information to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

The release of the footage marks a significant step in the investigation, as law enforcement agencies work to piece together the events leading up to and following the fatal shooting.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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