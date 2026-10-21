BYD Expands Sri Lankan EV Market with Launch of RACCO at Rs. 11.45 Million

Chinese Electric Vehicle Giant BYD Introduces Latest Model to Sri Lanka

Chinese automotive powerhouse BYD has further strengthened its foothold in Sri Lanka's growing electric vehicle market with the official launch of its newest offering, the RACCO, priced at Rs. 11.45 million.

A New Contender in the Local EV Segment

The RACCO marks another significant addition to BYD's expanding lineup in Sri Lanka, as the brand continues to position itself as a dominant player in the island nation's shift toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation. The model is powered by fuel cell technology, underlining the manufacturer's commitment to advancing alternative energy solutions in its vehicle range.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has witnessed a steady rise in interest in electric vehicles in recent years, driven by volatile fuel prices and a broader push toward energy efficiency. BYD has been among the most aggressive international brands capitalising on this trend, steadily growing its presence across the country.

Vehicle: BYD RACCO

Price: Rs. 11.45 million

Powertrain: Fuel cell technology

What This Means for Sri Lankan Consumers

The introduction of the RACCO at this price point places it within the premium segment of the local electric vehicle market. Prospective buyers seeking a technologically advanced, fuel cell-powered option now have a fresh alternative to consider as Sri Lanka's EV ecosystem continues to mature and diversify.

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