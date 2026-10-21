Bar Association Sounds Alarm Over New Security Bills, Citing Threat to Civil Liberties

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has formally raised concerns regarding two newly gazetted pieces of legislation — the Protection of Society and Terrorism Act (PSTA) and the Organised Crimes Bill — warning that both pieces of legislation carry significant risks of expanding executive power at the expense of fundamental rights and civil liberties.

BASL's Core Concerns

In an official statement released to the public, the BASL outlined its reservations about the broad and potentially sweeping scope of both Bills. The legal body warned that, if passed in their current form, the legislation could vest dangerously wide-ranging authority in the executive arm of government, raising red flags for the rule of law and judicial independence in Sri Lanka.

The Bar Association, which represents the interests of the country's legal fraternity, stressed that any legislation dealing with national security and organised crime must be carefully balanced against the constitutional guarantees afforded to Sri Lankan citizens.

Concerns Over the PSTA

The BASL expressed particular unease over the PSTA, noting that its provisions bear a resemblance to the widely criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), a law that has long drawn condemnation from local and international human rights organisations for enabling prolonged detention without adequate judicial oversight.

The Association cautioned that introducing legislation with similarly broad definitions of terrorism-related offences could once again expose ordinary citizens, journalists, activists, and minority communities to the risk of arbitrary arrest and detention.

Organised Crimes Bill Also Under Scrutiny

The Organised Crimes Bill drew equally sharp scrutiny from the BASL. The legal body raised concerns that the Bill's definitions and enforcement mechanisms could be applied far too broadly, potentially criminalising activities that fall outside the reasonable scope of organised crime and enabling misuse by authorities.

The BASL underscored that legislation of this nature must include robust safeguards, clear definitions, and independent oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse of power.

A Call for Inclusive Consultation

Beyond the specific legal objections, the BASL called on the government to engage in meaningful and transparent consultation with legal experts, civil society organisations, and the wider public before advancing either Bill through Parliament. The Association stressed that rushed legislation in areas as sensitive as national security and organised crime carries long-term consequences for democracy and the rights of citizens.

The statement also urged parliamentarians to subject both Bills to rigorous scrutiny and to resist pressure to fast-track their passage without thorough debate.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced sustained international criticism in recent years over its use of broad security legislation to suppress dissent. Rights groups have long argued that laws such as the PTA have been disproportionately used against Tamil communities, religious minorities, and government critics.

The BASL's intervention signals that the country's own legal establishment shares these apprehensions, and that significant amendments or comprehensive redrafting may be necessary before either Bill can earn the confidence of the legal community and the public at large.

As of the time of publication, the government had not issued a formal response to the Bar Association's statement.

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