21-Year-Old Arrested for Creating Fake Muslim Identities to Spread Threats Against Buddhist Sites

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala has revealed to Parliament that a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with a deeply troubling scheme involving the creation of fake social media identities designed to incite religious tension in Sri Lanka.

The suspect allegedly fabricated online profiles posing as Muslim individuals and used those false identities to spread threats targeting Buddhist religious sites across the country. The deliberate impersonation was aimed at inflaming communal discord between the island's Buddhist and Muslim communities.

A Calculated Attempt to Stoke Religious Unrest

According to Minister Wijepala's statement before Parliament, the young man's actions were not impulsive but appeared to be a calculated effort to manipulate public sentiment by exploiting religious sensitivities. By assuming fake Muslim identities, the suspect sought to make the threats appear as though they originated from within the Muslim community, potentially triggering backlash and deepening interfaith divisions.

Sri Lanka, a country that has experienced painful episodes of communal violence in its recent history, remains particularly vulnerable to the kind of targeted misinformation the suspect allegedly deployed. Threats directed at places of religious worship carry especially serious implications in such a context.

Authorities Move Swiftly

Security authorities acted swiftly to identify and apprehend the individual, with the arrest reflecting the government's stated commitment to monitoring social media platforms for content that threatens national harmony and public order.

The case has drawn significant attention as it highlights the growing threat of online impersonation being weaponised to destabilise community relations. Law enforcement agencies have been increasingly vigilant about social media activity that has the potential to spark real-world violence.

Broader Implications for Digital Safety

This incident serves as a stark reminder of how social media platforms can be exploited to manufacture religious and ethnic conflict. Analysts and civil society groups have long warned that Sri Lanka's fragile inter-communal relationships make it a target for such disinformation tactics, whether orchestrated domestically or from abroad.

The suspect is 21 years of age and has been arrested by security authorities.

Fake social media profiles were created impersonating Muslim individuals.

The threats were directed at Buddhist religious sites.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala disclosed the arrest in Parliament.

The government has not yet disclosed the specific charges the suspect will face, but legal proceedings are expected to follow under legislation pertaining to online hate speech, impersonation, and threats against religious institutions.

The arrest underscores the authorities' determination to act decisively against those who seek to use digital platforms as tools for spreading communal hatred and threatening places of worship.

Sri Lanka's diverse religious landscape — home to Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, and Christians — depends on mutual respect and coexistence. Incidents such as this, if left unchecked, carry the potential to undermine decades of efforts toward reconciliation and social cohesion.