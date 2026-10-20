Thirty Petitions Lodged in Court Challenging Controversial Sri Lanka Cricket Bill

A total of 30 petitions have been filed against the Sri Lanka Cricket Bill, signalling widespread opposition to the proposed legislation that seeks to reshape the governance of cricket in the country.

Mounting Legal Opposition

The petitions, submitted to the courts, reflect deep concern among various stakeholders regarding the implications of the Bill. The volume of legal challenges filed in a short period underscores just how contentious the proposed legislation has become, drawing opposition from multiple quarters within Sri Lankan civil society and the cricketing community.

What Is at Stake

Sri Lanka Cricket remains one of the most high-profile sporting institutions in the country, with the national team commanding a massive following across the island. Any legislative changes affecting the administration and oversight of the sport are therefore matters of significant public interest.

Critics of the Bill have raised concerns about potential government overreach into what many argue should remain an independently governed sporting body. Opponents fear that the legislation could compromise the autonomy of Sri Lanka Cricket, potentially inviting sanctions from the International Cricket Council, which strictly prohibits government interference in member cricket boards.

Broad-Based Resistance

The filing of 30 separate petitions demonstrates that resistance to the Bill is not isolated to a single group but is spread across a broad spectrum of individuals and organisations who are invested in the future of cricket administration in Sri Lanka.

The courts are expected to take up the petitions for consideration, and the outcome of these legal proceedings could have far-reaching consequences for both the Bill's progress and the overall governance of cricket on the island.

As the legal process unfolds, all eyes will be on how the judiciary responds to this unprecedented wave of opposition against a piece of sports-related legislation in Sri Lanka.

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