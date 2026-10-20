Stranded Sri Lankan Woman Pleads With New Zealand and Australia to Be Brought Home

A Sri Lankan woman stranded in the Cook Islands has made a desperate appeal to the governments of New Zealand and Australia, begging them to arrange safe passage back to her homeland — even offering to be handcuffed if that is what it takes to secure her return.

A Plea Born of Desperation

The woman, whose situation has drawn attention across the region, has been unable to secure a route home despite repeated attempts to engage with authorities. In an emotional appeal that has resonated with many Sri Lankans watching from afar, she reportedly told officials she would accept any conditions — including physical restraints — simply to be transported back to Sri Lanka.

"Handcuff me," she is said to have urged, in a statement that underscores the depth of her distress and the frustration of being caught in a bureaucratic and logistical impasse far from home.

Caught Between Borders

The Cook Islands, a small Pacific island nation operating in free association with New Zealand, has limited direct international flight connections, making onward travel particularly difficult for stranded foreign nationals. For a Sri Lankan citizen without access to transit routes through Australia or New Zealand, the situation becomes especially complicated.

Both New Zealand and Australia maintain oversight and influence over travel arrangements involving the Cook Islands, given the close political and geographic ties the territory shares with Wellington in particular. However, the woman has reportedly been unable to obtain the necessary approvals or assistance from either government to facilitate her journey home.

A Broader Issue for Sri Lankans Abroad

Her case highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Sri Lankan nationals who find themselves stranded in remote or transit locations with little consular support. Sri Lanka's diplomatic presence across the Pacific is minimal, leaving citizens in such regions with few formal channels through which to seek help.

For many Sri Lankans, stories of compatriots trapped abroad with dwindling resources and no clear path home strike a deeply personal chord, particularly in the aftermath of the island nation's recent economic hardships, which have already pushed many to seek opportunities overseas.

Calls for Urgent Action

Observers and advocates familiar with the case are urging Sri Lankan authorities to intervene diplomatically through their missions in Canberra and Wellington to press for a resolution. The woman's plight raises important questions about the protections available to Sri Lankan citizens who find themselves in distress in parts of the world where the country has limited formal representation.

As of the time of reporting, neither the New Zealand nor Australian government had publicly confirmed any steps taken to assist her, and the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not issued a formal statement on the matter.

Those close to the situation continue to hope that a swift and humane solution will be found before the woman's circumstances deteriorate further.

Related Video