SriLankan Airlines Held to Ransom: Hackers Demanded USD 50,000 After System Breach, Claims Opposition MP

Opposition parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara has made a serious allegation in parliament, claiming that cybercriminals who successfully breached SriLankan Airlines' computer systems issued a ransom demand of USD 50,000 following the attack.

A Damaging Breach at the National Carrier

The allegation raises significant concerns about the cybersecurity posture of Sri Lanka's national airline, which has already been navigating a turbulent period marked by financial difficulties and operational challenges. According to Jayasekara, the hackers gained unauthorised access to the airline's systems before issuing the six-figure dollar ransom demand to restore control.

The opposition MP brought the matter to public attention as part of broader scrutiny over the management and governance of SriLankan Airlines, a state-owned enterprise that has long been a subject of political and financial controversy in the country.

Cybersecurity Under the Spotlight

The alleged incident shines a harsh light on the vulnerability of critical national institutions to cyber threats — a growing concern not just in Sri Lanka, but across the region. Ransomware attacks targeting government-linked entities have surged globally in recent years, with state enterprises often proving to be high-value targets due to the sensitivity of the data they hold.

Hackers allegedly compromised internal computer systems of SriLankan Airlines

A ransom of USD 50,000 was reportedly demanded in exchange for restoring access

The allegation was raised by Opposition MP Dayasiri Jayasekara

The breach, if confirmed, would represent a serious lapse in the cybersecurity infrastructure protecting one of Sri Lanka's most prominent state institutions.

Questions Remain Unanswered

As of now, SriLankan Airlines has not issued an official public statement either confirming or denying the alleged cyberattack or the ransom demand. It remains unclear whether any payment was made, whether the breach has been fully contained, and what data, if any, may have been compromised during the intrusion.

Calls are likely to grow for an independent investigation into the incident, with many observers expecting the government to provide transparency on the matter given the airline's status as a publicly owned entity. Sri Lankan passengers, employees, and stakeholders will be watching closely for an official response in the days ahead.

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