Sri Lanka to Tackle Massive Backlog of 650,000 Number Plates and 450,000 Licences Within Six Months

Sri Lanka's authorities have announced a determined push to resolve a significant administrative backlog, with plans to issue approximately 650,000 pending vehicle number plates and 450,000 outstanding driving licences within the next six months.

A Long-Standing Problem Reaching a Turning Point

The accumulation of unissued number plates and driving licences has been a source of considerable frustration for vehicle owners and drivers across the island for some time. The sheer scale of the backlog — running into over a million pending items combined — underscores the strain that has been placed on the country's motor traffic administration system.

For many Sri Lankans, delays in receiving number plates and licences have created practical difficulties, affecting everything from daily commutes to the operation of commercial vehicles and transport businesses.

Six-Month Target Set for Clearance

Officials have committed to clearing the entirety of the outstanding number plates and licences within a six-month window, signalling a concerted effort to modernise and streamline the issuance process. The announcement reflects growing pressure on government agencies to improve service delivery and reduce bureaucratic delays that have long tested public patience.

650,000 vehicle number plates remain pending issuance

450,000 driving licences are yet to be delivered to applicants

A six-month deadline has been set to clear the full backlog

What This Means for the Public

For vehicle owners who have been waiting on their number plates, as well as licensed drivers still awaiting their official documents, the announcement offers a measure of relief. Once cleared, the backlog resolution is expected to bring greater order and compliance to Sri Lanka's road transport sector.

The clearance of this backlog is a critical step towards restoring public confidence in motor traffic administration services across the country.

Authorities are expected to provide further details on the operational mechanisms being put in place to meet the ambitious six-month target, as citizens and transport stakeholders across Sri Lanka await meaningful progress on this long-overdue issue.

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