Sri Lanka Tax Authority Issues Urgent Call to 1.2 Million Taxpayers Ahead of November 30 Deadline

IRD Warns Taxpayers Not to Miss End-of-Month Filing Cutoff

Sri Lanka's Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has issued an urgent reminder to approximately 1.2 million registered taxpayers, urging them to submit their income tax returns before the November 30 deadline.

With the cutoff date fast approaching, tax authorities are calling on all eligible individuals and businesses to ensure their filings are completed on time to avoid potential penalties and complications.

A Critical Compliance Push

The IRD's appeal reflects growing concern that a significant portion of registered taxpayers may not yet have filed their returns for the relevant assessment year. Officials are pressing for full compliance as the government continues its efforts to strengthen domestic revenue collection — a key priority under Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery programme.

Tax revenue mobilisation has taken on heightened importance in recent years as the country works to meet fiscal targets set under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported reform agenda. Broadening the tax base and improving filing compliance are central pillars of that effort.

How to File

Taxpayers are encouraged to make use of the IRD's online filing portal to submit returns quickly and conveniently. The department has been progressively digitising its services to reduce administrative burdens and improve efficiency for both taxpayers and revenue officials.

Registered individuals and businesses must file returns by November 30

Online submission is available through the IRD's official digital platform

Late filing may result in penalties and interest charges

Taxpayers facing difficulties are advised to contact the IRD directly for guidance

Don't Wait Until the Last Minute

The Inland Revenue Department strongly encourages all taxpayers to act promptly and not delay their submissions until the final hours before the deadline.

Revenue officials have cautioned that last-minute surges in filings can overwhelm online systems, potentially causing delays that may leave some taxpayers unable to complete their submissions in time. Early filing is strongly recommended to avoid such risks.

Sri Lanka has been making concerted efforts to widen its tax net and improve collection rates as part of broader fiscal consolidation measures. The success of the November 30 deadline will be seen as an important indicator of how far compliance culture has progressed among the island's taxpaying public.

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