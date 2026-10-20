Sri Lanka Cabinet Approves Landmark PPP Legislation to Attract Investment

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) bill, marking a significant step forward in the country's efforts to attract greater investment and stimulate economic growth.

A New Framework for Investment

The proposed legislation is designed to establish a structured and transparent legal framework governing partnerships between the government and private sector entities. Authorities hope the bill will create a more investor-friendly environment, encouraging both local and foreign businesses to participate in the development of key infrastructure and public services.

Public-Private Partnerships have long been recognised globally as an effective mechanism for financing and delivering large-scale projects, particularly in economies seeking to reduce the burden on state finances while maintaining oversight of critical national assets.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild investor confidence following the severe economic crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years. The approval of the PPP bill is seen as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at modernising the country's economic governance structures and improving its appeal to international capital.

By providing clearer legal protections and well-defined procedures for entering into partnership agreements with the state, the bill is expected to reduce uncertainty for private investors — a factor that has historically deterred large-scale commitments to infrastructure and development projects in the country.

What Comes Next

With Cabinet approval now secured, the bill is expected to proceed through the parliamentary process before being enacted into law. Officials and economic observers will be watching closely to see how swiftly the legislation moves forward, given the urgency of Sri Lanka's need to attract fresh investment as it continues its path toward economic recovery.

Business leaders and development partners have broadly welcomed the move, viewing it as a positive signal that the government remains committed to structural reforms that can unlock new growth opportunities for the Sri Lankan economy.

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