Six Dead, Seven Injured as Runaway Cement Bulker Ploughs Into Vehicles and Shop in Akurana

A devastating road accident claimed six lives and left seven others injured on Sunday when a speeding bulker lorry loaded with cement and concrete lost control and careered into multiple vehicles and a roadside shop along the Kandy-Jaffna A9 highway at Kurugoda in Akurana.

Fatal Collision on the A9 Road

The tragedy unfolded on the 19th when the heavily laden bulker, travelling at high speed, ploughed into a series of vehicles before demolishing a shop situated along the busy arterial road. The sheer force of the impact caused widespread destruction, leaving a trail of wreckage at the scene.

Among the six fatalities, four victims — comprising two women and two men — perished at the scene or shortly after the collision. The remaining seven survivors sustained injuries of varying severity and were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

A Recurring Danger on Sri Lanka's Roads

The Kurugoda stretch of the A9 road is a heavily trafficked corridor connecting Kandy to the northern regions of the island, and the incident has once again drawn attention to the persistent danger posed by overloaded and speeding heavy vehicles on Sri Lanka's highways.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described scenes of chaos following the crash, with bystanders and emergency personnel working urgently to assist the injured and recover those trapped beneath the wreckage.

Authorities Respond

Police and emergency services were deployed to the site following the incident. Investigations into the cause of the accident are currently underway, with authorities examining whether mechanical failure, driver negligence, or excessive speed were contributing factors.

The accident has prompted renewed calls from road safety advocates for stricter enforcement of speed regulations governing heavy goods vehicles, particularly those operating along major national highways.

Sri Lanka continues to record a high number of road fatalities annually, with heavy vehicles frequently implicated in some of the deadliest crashes reported across the country.

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