Saliya Pieris Fires Back at Justice Minister Over Tattoo-Based Arrests and Detentions

Former Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) President and President's Counsel Saliya Pieris has publicly challenged Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara's justification for the controversial practice of arresting and detaining individuals based on their tattoos.

A Growing Controversy

The issue has drawn significant attention across Sri Lanka's legal and civil society communities, with mounting concern that law enforcement authorities may be engaging in arbitrary detentions targeting individuals solely on the basis of their physical appearance — specifically, the presence of tattoos on their bodies.

Pieris, a highly respected figure in Sri Lanka's legal fraternity, took issue with the explanation offered by Minister Nanayakkara, signalling that the government's defence of the practice falls far short of acceptable legal and constitutional standards.

Legal and Human Rights Concerns

Critics argue that using tattoos as grounds for arrest raises serious questions about the protection of individual rights under Sri Lanka's constitution, which guarantees freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention. Legal experts warn that such practices could expose the state to significant human rights challenges.

The detention of individuals based on their physical appearance, without credible evidence of wrongdoing, strikes at the very heart of the rule of law.

Pieris's intervention adds considerable weight to calls for greater accountability and transparency from the Justice Ministry regarding the criteria used by police when making arrests.

Minister's Position Under Scrutiny

Justice Minister Nanayakkara had previously attempted to provide clarification on the matter, but Pieris has made clear that the explanation does not adequately address the fundamental legal concerns at stake. The former BASL President's challenge is expected to intensify pressure on the government to review the practice and provide a more substantive response to the public and the legal community.

As the debate continues to unfold, civil liberties advocates are urging authorities to ensure that any law enforcement action is grounded strictly in lawful evidence and due process, rather than subjective assessments of an individual's appearance.

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