Restaurant Owner Gunned Down in Moratuwa Drive-By Shooting

A restaurant owner was left hospitalised after sustaining gunshot wounds in a brazen drive-by shooting in the Soysapura area of Moratuwa, police confirmed.

Unidentified assailants travelling in a car opened fire on the victim, striking him before fleeing the scene. The injured man was subsequently rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

The attack, which has raised serious concerns about rising gun violence in the region, is currently under investigation by local authorities. Police are working to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for the incident.

No arrests have been made at the time of reporting, and investigators have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the attack. Residents in the Soysapura area have expressed alarm following the shooting, which occurred in what is typically a busy commercial and residential locality.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Moratuwa police are urging anyone with information relating to the incident or the vehicle involved to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

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