Residents in Kandy and Kurunegala Districts Brace for 42-Hour Water Disruption
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 42-hour interruption to water supply affecting several areas across the Kandy and Kurunegala districts, citing essential maintenance work as the reason for the disruption.
Areas Affected
Residents and businesses in multiple localities within both districts are expected to experience a complete halt in piped water supply for the duration of the maintenance period. Authorities have urged affected communities to make adequate preparations ahead of the scheduled interruption.
Maintenance Work Cited
The NWSDB confirmed that the water cut is necessary to carry out maintenance operations on the supply infrastructure. Such interruptions, while inconvenient, are periodically required to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the water distribution network serving these regions.
Advice for Residents
Households and institutions in the affected zones are strongly advised to:
- Store sufficient drinking water well in advance of the scheduled cut
- Make alternative arrangements for daily water needs during the 42-hour period
- Monitor official NWSDB announcements for any updates or changes to the timeline
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has requested the public's understanding and cooperation during this period of essential maintenance work.
Normal water supply is expected to resume once the maintenance activities are completed. Residents experiencing prolonged disruptions beyond the announced period are encouraged to contact the NWSDB directly for assistance.
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anyone know which areas exactly getting affected? Kandy town also or only outskirts?
every few months same story, "maintenance" maintenance maintenance
42 hours?? how are we supposed to manage with this heat
fill your tanks before la, what to do