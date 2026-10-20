Power Interruption Schedule for Sri Lanka — 20th October

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has released the planned power interruption schedule for today, 20th October, affecting households and businesses across various regions of Sri Lanka.

Consumers are advised to take note of the designated time slots applicable to their respective areas and make necessary arrangements in advance to minimise disruption to daily activities.

What Residents Should Know

Scheduled power cuts are carried out by the CEB as part of ongoing load management and maintenance operations across the national grid. These interruptions are typically organised by zone or district, with specific time windows allocated for each area.

Check your local CEB zone classification to determine your scheduled interruption window.

Ensure electronic devices and appliances are unplugged or switched off prior to the scheduled outage to prevent damage from power surges upon restoration.

Businesses relying on continuous power supply are encouraged to have backup arrangements in place.

Stay Updated

Power restoration times may vary depending on technical conditions and grid demand. The CEB advises the public to monitor official announcements for any changes to the schedule throughout the day.

Consumers experiencing outages outside of the announced schedule are encouraged to contact their nearest CEB regional office for assistance.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to provide updates on power supply developments as they become available.

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