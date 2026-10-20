PM Harini Vows Equal Enforcement of Environmental Laws Following Death of Tusker Kavanthissa

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has expressed the government's profound grief over the death of Kavanthissa, a beloved tusker widely regarded as a national treasure, who succumbed to severe injuries caused by gunshot wounds.

Speaking on the matter, the Prime Minister made clear that the incident would not go unaddressed, pledging that environmental laws would be applied firmly and without exception against all those found responsible — regardless of their standing in society.

The government is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kavanthissa. Environmental laws will be enforced strictly and equally against everyone involved.

Kavanthissa was a well-known elephant who had long captured the hearts of Sri Lankans, holding significant cultural and wildlife heritage value for the island nation. His death has sparked widespread public outrage and renewed calls for stronger protections for Sri Lanka's elephant population.

Growing Concern Over Wildlife Protection

Sri Lanka has faced mounting pressure in recent years to clamp down on human-wildlife conflict and the illegal targeting of wild elephants. The killing of a tusker of Kavanthissa's stature has intensified those concerns, drawing attention from conservation groups and the general public alike.

The Prime Minister's remarks signal a firm stance from the current administration that no individual will be shielded from legal accountability when it comes to violations of the country's environmental and wildlife protection legislation.

Authorities are expected to pursue investigations into the circumstances surrounding Kavanthissa's death with urgency, as the nation mourns the loss of one of its most iconic wild elephants.

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