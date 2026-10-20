Parliament Hears How Substandard Coal Imports Cost Sri Lanka Rs. 18.3 Billion

Sri Lanka has suffered an estimated Rs. 18.3 billion in losses and additional costs as a direct result of substandard coal imports and related shipment issues, Parliament was informed this week, raising serious questions about procurement oversight and accountability within the country's energy sector.

A Costly Procurement Failure

Lawmakers were briefed on the staggering financial impact that the importation of below-specification coal has had on the national economy. The losses, which encompass both direct financial damage and additional operational costs incurred as a consequence of the poor quality fuel, have drawn sharp criticism from members of Parliament who are demanding answers from those responsible for the procurement process.

Substandard coal is known to deliver lower calorific value, meaning power plants must burn greater quantities to generate the same amount of electricity. This inefficiency alone can translate into significant hidden costs, placing additional strain on an already burdened national energy budget.

Implications for the Power Sector

Sri Lanka relies heavily on coal-fired power generation, particularly through the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai, which serves as one of the country's primary sources of baseload electricity. Any compromise in the quality of coal supplied to such facilities carries wide-ranging consequences, not only for generation efficiency but also for equipment wear and long-term maintenance expenditure.

Critics argue that inadequate quality controls during the tendering and importation process allowed substandard consignments to enter the country, resulting in losses that ultimately fall on the shoulders of ordinary Sri Lankan taxpayers and electricity consumers.

Parliamentary Scrutiny Intensifies

The revelation has intensified calls in Parliament for a thorough and transparent investigation into the coal procurement chain, including the roles played by relevant government agencies, state-owned enterprises, and any private contractors involved in the import process.

Several parliamentarians have urged that those found responsible for approving or overlooking the importation of below-standard coal be held to account, with some calling for forensic audits to establish the precise trail of decision-making that led to the multi-billion rupee shortfall.

The Sri Lankan public deserves full transparency on how billions of rupees were lost through what appears to be a serious failure of procurement governance.

Broader Context of Energy Sector Challenges

This latest disclosure comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts by the Sri Lankan government to stabilise the country's finances following the severe economic crisis of recent years. The energy sector in particular has been under scrutiny, with regulators and civil society groups alike pressing for greater accountability in the management of state resources.

As Parliament continues to examine the matter, public pressure is mounting for concrete reforms in how Sri Lanka sources and inspects fuel imports, to ensure that such costly lapses are not repeated in the future.

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