No, You Won't Be Jailed for Tattoos: Justice Minister Sets the Record Straight on Organised Crime Bill

Minister moves to quash public fears over sweeping new legislation

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has moved to dispel growing public concern that Sri Lanka's proposed Organised Crime Prevention Bill could result in individuals being imprisoned simply for having tattoos, firmly rejecting such characterisations as misleading and inaccurate.

The clarification comes amid widespread debate over the scope and intent of the draft legislation, which has attracted significant attention from civil society groups, legal professionals, and members of the general public who fear the bill could be used to target ordinary citizens based on their appearance or personal choices.

What the bill actually proposes

According to Minister Nanayakkara, the Organised Crime Prevention Bill is specifically designed to target structured criminal networks and gang-related activity, not to penalise individuals for personal expression such as body art. The minister emphasised that the legislation is focused on dismantling organised criminal enterprises that pose a serious threat to public safety and national security.

The bill has been positioned by the government as a necessary legal instrument to address the growing sophistication of criminal organisations operating within Sri Lanka, including those involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and other serious offences.

Public and legal community concerns

Critics and legal experts had raised alarms that certain provisions within the draft bill were broadly worded and could potentially be interpreted in ways that allow authorities to target individuals based on perceived gang affiliation — including physical identifiers such as tattoos commonly associated with criminal groups.

Such concerns are not uncommon when sweeping anti-organised crime legislation is introduced, as broadly defined clauses can sometimes open the door to misuse or overreach by law enforcement agencies.

Minister urges public to read bill carefully

Minister Nanayakkara urged members of the public and commentators to review the actual text of the proposed legislation carefully before drawing conclusions, stressing that misrepresentations of the bill's content were causing unnecessary alarm among Sri Lankan citizens.

The Organised Crime Prevention Bill is expected to undergo further parliamentary scrutiny before being passed into law, giving legislators and the public additional opportunity to propose amendments and seek further clarifications on any provisions deemed ambiguous or open to misinterpretation.

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