NBRI Issues Landslide Warnings Across Five Sri Lankan Districts

The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has issued landslide warnings for residents living in parts of five districts across Sri Lanka, urging communities in affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Affected Districts

The warnings cover specific areas within the following districts:

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Landslide warnings of this nature are typically issued in response to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, which can destabilise hillsides and slopes in Sri Lanka's central and mountainous regions. The districts named are among those most historically vulnerable to such events due to their terrain and elevation.

Authorities are calling on residents in the identified areas to monitor conditions closely, avoid high-risk locations such as steep slopes and riverbanks, and follow any evacuation instructions issued by local officials or disaster management authorities.

Sri Lanka's hilly interior regions are no strangers to landslides, which have in the past caused significant loss of life and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. The NBRI plays a critical role in monitoring geological risks and providing timely advisories to help minimise harm to affected communities.

Further updates from the NBRI and relevant disaster management agencies are expected as conditions develop.