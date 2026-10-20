Namal Rajapaksa Breaks Silence on Shooting of Parliamentarian Sanath Nishantha Kawanthissa

Minister Sheds Light on Incident Involving SLPP Parliamentarian

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Minister Namal Rajapaksa has stepped forward to explain the circumstances surrounding the shooting of party parliamentarian Sanath Nishantha Kawanthissa, an incident that has sent shockwaves through political circles across the island.

What Namal Rajapaksa Said

Namal Rajapaksa addressed the public and media following mounting pressure for clarity over how the sitting parliamentarian came to sustain a gunshot wound. The minister provided his account of the sequence of events, seeking to bring transparency to a situation that had prompted widespread speculation and concern among Sri Lankan citizens and political observers alike.

Kawanthissa, who represents the SLPP in Parliament, was shot under circumstances that initially remained unclear to the general public, prompting senior party figures including Namal to intervene and offer an explanation.

Political Reaction and Public Concern

The shooting of a sitting parliamentarian is an exceptionally serious matter in any democratic nation, and Sri Lanka is no exception. The incident has raised urgent questions about the safety and security of elected representatives, with many calling on authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

Political analysts note that incidents of this nature carry significant implications not only for the individuals involved but also for the broader stability of the country's democratic institutions.

Investigation Ongoing

Law enforcement authorities are reported to be actively investigating the matter. The public and political community alike are awaiting the findings of that investigation, with many hoping that full accountability will follow.

Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses, and Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story closely.

Related Video