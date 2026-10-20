Mohamed Safran Makes History With Sri Lanka's First Medal at Asian Para Games

Sri Lanka has etched its name in para-sports history after Mohamed Safran claimed a bronze medal in the men's T47 long jump at the 2026 Asian Para Games, held in Nagoya, Japan — delivering the island nation its first-ever medal at the prestigious competition.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Para-Athletics

Safran's podium finish marks a watershed moment for Sri Lanka's para-athletics programme, demonstrating the growing depth of talent and commitment within the country's differently-abled sporting community. The achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of para-athletes across the island.

The T47 classification is designated for athletes with an impairment affecting one arm, making the long jump a particularly demanding event that requires exceptional balance, coordination and explosive power. Safran's ability to compete and medal at the Asian level underscores both his personal dedication and the quality of preparation behind him.

Sri Lanka on the Para-Sports Map

The Asian Para Games, one of the most competitive multi-sport events for para-athletes across the continent, draws elite competitors from dozens of nations. Earning a podium finish at such a high-profile tournament represents a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's broader sporting ambitions beyond the Olympic disciplines.

Sports officials and well-wishers across Sri Lanka took to social media to congratulate Safran on his historic achievement, with many calling on the government and sporting bodies to further invest in para-athletics infrastructure and athlete welfare.

Safran's bronze medal not only stands as a personal triumph but also as a powerful symbol of resilience and possibility for para-athletes throughout Sri Lanka.

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