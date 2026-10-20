Husband and Wife Nabbed for Allegedly Defrauding Job Seekers of Over Rs. 8 Million in Foreign Employment Scheme

A married couple has been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities in connection with an alleged foreign employment scam that cheated victims out of a staggering Rs. 8.24 million, police confirmed.

Fraudulent Promises of Overseas Work

The suspects are accused of deceiving a number of individuals by promising them lucrative job opportunities abroad. Victims reportedly handed over significant sums of money in the belief that the couple possessed the contacts and capacity to secure legitimate overseas employment on their behalf.

However, no such employment was ever arranged, and the promised placements never materialised, leaving victims without their money and without jobs.

Arrests Made

Acting on complaints lodged by the defrauded individuals, law enforcement moved swiftly to apprehend the pair. The couple was taken into custody following investigations that confirmed the scale of the alleged fraud, with the total amount swindled from victims amounting to Rs. 8.24 million.

A Growing Concern for Sri Lanka

Foreign employment scams continue to pose a serious threat to Sri Lankan job seekers, many of whom are desperate for overseas opportunities in the hope of supporting their families through remittances. Unscrupulous individuals frequently exploit this vulnerability, posing as legitimate recruitment agents or middlemen.

Victims are urged to verify the credentials of any recruitment agent before making payments.

All legitimate foreign employment agencies must be registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious recruitment activity to the relevant authorities immediately.

The arrested couple is expected to be produced before a magistrate, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether additional victims may have been affected by the scheme.