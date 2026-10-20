How Sri Lanka Cricket's Former Brass Lived Like Royalty on the Board's Dime

Lavish Spending Allegations Rock Sri Lanka Cricket

Shocking revelations about the scale of expenditure enjoyed by former Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva and members of his Executive Committee have sent ripples through the country's cricketing establishment, raising serious questions about financial governance at the sport's apex body.

A Presidential Lifestyle Funded by Cricket's Coffers

According to reports circulating among stakeholders, Silva and select members of his Executive Committee are alleged to have lived well beyond what would be considered reasonable for officials overseeing a sporting organisation — all apparently at SLC's expense. The figures cited have been described as staggering, prompting outrage among those who believe such funds should have been directed towards developing the game at grassroots level.

Questions Over Accountability and Oversight

The allegations have brought into sharp focus the broader issue of transparency and accountability within Sri Lanka Cricket. Critics have long argued that the organisation suffers from weak internal controls, allowing those at the top to exercise unchecked authority over how funds are allocated and spent.

Significant sums allegedly spent on personal comforts and perks for top officials

Executive Committee members said to have benefited alongside the former president

Stakeholders calling for a full, independent audit of expenditure during Silva's tenure

Stakeholders Demand Answers

Voices from within the cricketing community — including administrators, former players, and member clubs — are now calling for a thorough investigation into how SLC's finances were managed during the Silva era. Many argue that the alleged extravagance stands in stark contrast to the persistent underfunding that has plagued domestic cricket infrastructure and player development programmes.

The public and the cricketing community deserve a full and transparent accounting of every rupee spent. If these allegations are proven true, those responsible must be held accountable without exception.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lankan Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket, which administers one of the country's most beloved sports, has faced recurring scrutiny over its governance practices in recent years. The latest controversy arrives at a sensitive time, as the national team continues to navigate challenges both on and off the field. Reformists within the game are urging the current SLC leadership to seize this moment to introduce meaningful structural changes that would prevent similar abuses of power in the future.

As pressure mounts for accountability, all eyes are now on cricket authorities and relevant government bodies to determine whether a formal inquiry will be launched — and whether those implicated will ultimately face consequences for their alleged conduct.