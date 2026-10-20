Gnanasara Thero to Appear in Court in Robes on October 23

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero is set to be produced before court dressed in his monastic robes on October 23, in a development that has drawn considerable public attention in Sri Lanka.

The appearance is scheduled in keeping with provisions that recognise the religious standing of Buddhist clergy within the country's legal framework, allowing ordained monks to present themselves before judicial proceedings in their traditional attire.

Gnanasara Thero, the outspoken General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation, has been a prominent and at times controversial figure in Sri Lankan public life. He has previously faced legal proceedings related to his conduct and public statements.

A Figure of Controversy

The Buddhist monk has attracted both strong support and fierce criticism over the years for his nationalist rhetoric and public activism. His appearances before the courts have consistently generated significant media and public interest across the island.

The October 23 court date is expected to attract attention from legal observers, civil society groups, and members of the public who have closely followed his legal journey.

Further details regarding the specific charges or proceedings connected to this particular court appearance are expected to emerge as the date approaches.

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