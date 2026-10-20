Former Namal Rajapaksa Secretary Released on Bail Over Unexplained Rs. 1.8 Million

Sanjaya Samarasinghe, who previously served as a private secretary to opposition parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, has been released on bail following his arrest in connection with an unexplained sum of Rs. 1.8 million found in his possession.

Samarasinghe was taken into custody after authorities raised questions over his inability to satisfactorily account for the origin of the funds. The case has drawn public attention given his close association with Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Arrest and Bail Proceedings

Following his arrest, Samarasinghe was produced before the courts, which subsequently granted him bail. The decision allows him to remain free while investigations into the matter continue. Authorities are yet to conclude their inquiry into the source of the disputed funds.

The arrest of a former aide to such a high-profile political figure is likely to fuel further scrutiny of financial dealings connected to individuals within opposition political circles.

Broader Context

This development comes at a time when Sri Lankan authorities have been stepping up efforts to investigate unexplained wealth and financial irregularities across various sectors of public and political life. Cases involving individuals with ties to prominent politicians have increasingly come under the spotlight as part of wider accountability measures.

Namal Rajapaksa, who currently serves as an opposition MP, has not been personally implicated in the matter. However, the case involving his former secretary is expected to attract continued public and media interest as proceedings unfold.