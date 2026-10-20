Ceylon Electricity Board Denies Substandard Coal Behind Nationwide Blackout

Government Pushes Back Against Claims Over Power Outage Cause

The government has firmly rejected allegations that substandard coal was responsible for the islandwide power failure that plunged Sri Lanka into darkness, as questions continue to mount over the root cause of the unprecedented outage.

Norochcholai Unit Still Offline

Generator Unit 1 at the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai remains out of service following a technical failure that triggered the widespread blackout affecting communities across the island. Authorities say investigations into the exact nature of the malfunction are continuing.

Officials Dismiss Quality Concerns

Despite speculation circulating in public and political circles that the quality of coal supplied to the Norochcholai plant may have contributed to the breakdown, government officials have categorically denied any such link. Spokespersons insist that the coal procured and used at the facility met the required standards and was not a contributing factor to the incident.

Public and Opposition Demand Answers

The nationwide outage has drawn sharp criticism from opposition politicians and members of the public, who are demanding full transparency regarding what went wrong. Many Sri Lankans have raised concerns about the reliability of the country's power infrastructure and the management of its primary coal-fired generation facility.

Authorities have called on the public to await the findings of the ongoing technical investigation before drawing conclusions about the cause of the failure.

Pressure Mounts on Electricity Authorities

The Ceylon Electricity Board is under growing pressure to provide a comprehensive explanation for the failure and to outline what steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence. With Lakvijaya serving as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's national power generation capacity, the prolonged outage of Unit 1 has raised urgent questions about the resilience of the country's energy supply chain.

Further updates are expected as the technical assessment of the Norochcholai plant progresses.

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