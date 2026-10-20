Central Province Governor Suspends SJB-Controlled Pradeshiya Sabha in Kandy District

Central Province Governor Dr. Suranga Fernando has taken the decisive step of suspending the operations of the Pathahewaheta Pradeshiya Sabha in the Kandy district, a local government body currently under the control of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Governor Steps In

The suspension, ordered by Governor Fernando, effectively halts the day-to-day functioning of the Pradeshiya Sabha, marking a significant political development in the Central Province. The move has drawn considerable attention given the body's affiliation with the main opposition party, the SJB.

Political Significance

The decision places the Pathahewaheta Pradeshiya Sabha at the centre of a broader political controversy, raising questions about governance and oversight at the local government level. The suspension underscores the powers vested in provincial governors to intervene in the affairs of local administrative bodies when deemed necessary.

The Kandy district, one of the most prominent districts in the Central Province, is home to several key local government institutions, making this development particularly noteworthy for residents and political observers alike.

Reactions Awaited

No immediate official response has been issued by the SJB regarding the suspension of the Pathahewaheta Pradeshiya Sabha. Further details surrounding the specific grounds cited by Governor Dr. Suranga Fernando for ordering the suspension are expected to emerge in the coming days as the situation develops.

Political analysts are closely watching how this incident may influence the broader dynamic between provincial authorities and opposition-controlled local government bodies across Sri Lanka.