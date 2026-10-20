British Airways Partners with Hoppers Restaurant Chain to Mark New Direct Route to Colombo

Iconic airline celebrates Sri Lankan connection with special culinary collaboration

British Airways has announced an exciting culinary partnership with the celebrated Hoppers restaurant group to mark the launch of its new direct route to Colombo, bringing a taste of Sri Lanka to passengers travelling between London and the island nation.

The collaboration will see specially curated menu items inspired by Sri Lankan cuisine featured as part of the airline's in-flight dining experience, offering travellers an authentic introduction to the flavours of the country before they even land.

A Nod to Sri Lanka's Rich Food Culture

Hoppers, which has built a strong reputation in the United Kingdom for its authentic Sri Lankan and South Indian-inspired dishes, was selected as the ideal partner to help British Airways pay tribute to the new route. The restaurant group takes its name from the iconic bowl-shaped rice flour pancakes that are a staple of Sri Lankan street food culture.

The menu collaboration is seen as a meaningful gesture toward Sri Lankan passengers and food enthusiasts alike, blending the worlds of aviation and gastronomy to create a memorable travel experience.

Strengthening Ties Between the UK and Sri Lanka

The launch of a new direct route between London and Colombo represents a significant development for connectivity between the two countries, with implications for tourism, trade, and the Sri Lankan diaspora community based in the United Kingdom.

The partnership highlights growing interest in Sri Lankan cuisine on the international stage

Direct routes are expected to boost tourist arrivals and business travel to Sri Lanka

The collaboration positions Sri Lankan food culture as a key part of the destination's identity

For Sri Lanka, which has been actively working to revitalise its tourism sector in recent years, the arrival of a major international carrier such as British Airways on a direct route from London is a welcome boost to the country's global profile.

The partnership between British Airways and Hoppers is a celebration of Sri Lankan culture and cuisine, offering passengers a genuine connection to the destination from the moment they board.

Travellers on the new Colombo route can look forward to a dining experience that reflects the warmth and vibrancy of Sri Lankan hospitality — a fitting welcome to one of South Asia's most captivating destinations.

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