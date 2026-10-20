Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Belarusian Airline Belavia to Resume Direct Flights to Sri Lanka

20 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Belarusian Airline Belavia to Resume Direct Flights to Sri Lanka

Belavia Set to Restart Sri Lanka Route

Belarusian national carrier Belavia has announced the resumption of its flights to Sri Lanka, marking a positive development for tourism and connectivity between Belarus and the island nation.

The restart of services signals renewed confidence in Sri Lanka as a travel destination, as the country continues its efforts to attract international airlines and boost its recovering tourism sector.

A Welcome Boost for Sri Lankan Tourism

The return of Belavia to Sri Lankan skies is expected to open up travel opportunities for passengers from Belarus and the broader Eastern European region, providing an additional air link to the country.

Sri Lanka has been actively working to expand its network of international airline connections following a period of economic difficulty, and the reintroduction of this route adds to a growing list of carriers returning to or increasing services to the island.

Growing International Air Connectivity

The resumption of Belavia flights is seen as a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's improving economic and tourism landscape. Authorities and industry stakeholders will hope the development translates into increased visitor arrivals and greater foreign exchange earnings for the country.

Further details regarding flight schedules, frequencies, and ticket availability are expected to be announced by the airline in due course.

Related Video

Related Stories

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 20 Oct 2026

hope goverment negotiated good landing fees at least, dont just give everything free

A
Amila Rajapaksha 20 Oct 2026

good for tourism both ways, more direct flights the better for our economy

O
Oshadi Senanayake 20 Oct 2026

Belarus? never heard anyone going there for holiday, who is this for?

P
Pasan Liyanage 20 Oct 2026

probably Russians using this route to bypass restrictions no?

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.