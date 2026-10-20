Belarusian Airline Belavia to Resume Direct Flights to Sri Lanka

Belavia Set to Restart Sri Lanka Route

Belarusian national carrier Belavia has announced the resumption of its flights to Sri Lanka, marking a positive development for tourism and connectivity between Belarus and the island nation.

The restart of services signals renewed confidence in Sri Lanka as a travel destination, as the country continues its efforts to attract international airlines and boost its recovering tourism sector.

A Welcome Boost for Sri Lankan Tourism

The return of Belavia to Sri Lankan skies is expected to open up travel opportunities for passengers from Belarus and the broader Eastern European region, providing an additional air link to the country.

Sri Lanka has been actively working to expand its network of international airline connections following a period of economic difficulty, and the reintroduction of this route adds to a growing list of carriers returning to or increasing services to the island.

Growing International Air Connectivity

The resumption of Belavia flights is seen as a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's improving economic and tourism landscape. Authorities and industry stakeholders will hope the development translates into increased visitor arrivals and greater foreign exchange earnings for the country.

Further details regarding flight schedules, frequencies, and ticket availability are expected to be announced by the airline in due course.

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