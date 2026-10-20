Badulla Prison Visit Turns Into Drug Bust as Woman Caught Smuggling Ice Hidden in Clothing

A woman has been arrested by prison authorities at Badulla Prison after she was caught attempting to smuggle crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice," into the facility concealed within clothing intended for an inmate.

Drugs Discovered in Clothing Brought for Prisoner

Prison officials intercepted the suspect during a routine inspection, uncovering approximately 130 milligrams of suspected Ice hidden within a pair of shorts that the woman had brought for a prisoner held at the facility.

The discovery was made by vigilant prison staff conducting checks on items being brought in by visitors, a standard security procedure designed to prevent contraband from entering the correctional facility.

Ongoing Threat of Drug Smuggling Into Prisons

The incident highlights the persistent challenge faced by Sri Lanka's prison authorities in preventing illegal substances from being introduced into correctional institutions. Crystal methamphetamine has become an increasingly prevalent drug of concern across the country in recent years.

The female suspect was arrested following the detection of the concealed narcotics and handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Prison officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining strict security protocols at all entry points to correctional facilities island-wide, warning that any attempts to smuggle prohibited items will be met with swift legal action.