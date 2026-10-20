Australian Independent MP Helen Haines Loses Leg After Deliberate Car Attack

Australian independent Member of Parliament Helen Haines has lost one of her legs following what is believed to have been a deliberate vehicle attack that took place on Monday, according to media reports.

A Shocking Attack on a Sitting Lawmaker

The incident has sent shockwaves through Australia's political establishment and the broader public, with the assault targeting a sitting member of parliament in what authorities are treating as an apparently intentional act rather than an accident.

Haines, who represents the rural Victorian electorate of Indi as an independent, was struck by a car in the alarming attack. The severity of her injuries has since become clear, with reports confirming that she has undergone the loss of one of her legs as a result of the trauma sustained.

Political Community Reacts

The attack has drawn widespread concern and condemnation from across Australia's political spectrum, with leaders and fellow parliamentarians expressing their shock and extending their support to Haines and her family during what is an extraordinarily difficult time.

Haines has been a prominent voice in Australian federal politics, known particularly for her advocacy on anti-corruption measures, healthcare access for regional communities, and independent political representation outside the major party system.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. The deliberate nature of the incident raises serious questions about the safety and security of elected officials, a concern that is likely to prompt urgent discussion within government circles.

Further details regarding the condition of Ms Haines and the progress of the investigation are expected to be made available as the situation continues to develop.