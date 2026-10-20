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Armed Men Fire Shots in Air After Intercepting Motorcyclist in Piliyandala

20 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Armed Men Fire Shots in Air After Intercepting Motorcyclist in Piliyandala

A tense incident unfolded in Piliyandala after a group of individuals travelling in a car allegedly blocked a motorcycle and discharged firearms into the air, sparking alarm among residents in the area.

Incident Details

According to initial reports, the occupants of the vehicle deliberately intercepted the motorcyclist before brandishing weapons and firing rounds into the air. The nature of the confrontation and the identities of those involved are yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

Police Response

Local police have launched an investigation into the shooting incident. Officers are working to establish the motive behind the confrontation and to identify and apprehend those responsible for discharging the firearm in a public area.

Residents in the Piliyandala locality expressed concern over the brazen display of armed intimidation, with many calling on authorities to act swiftly to ensure public safety in the area.

Investigation Ongoing

No casualties have been reported in connection with the incident. Police have urged anyone with information or footage related to the event to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

R
Roshan Bandara 20 Oct 2026

goverment talking about law and order but ppl firing guns on the road like nothing

K
Kasun Perera 20 Oct 2026

who were these guys, underworld or what? police must investigate properly

P
Pasan Liyanage 20 Oct 2026

broad daylight la this? Piliyandala is becoming too dangerous men

C
Chamara Dissanayake 20 Oct 2026

not just Piliyandala, whole country is like this now

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