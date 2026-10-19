Wildlife Officers Nab Man in Tissamaharama Over Illegal Elephant Ivory Jewellery

A 46-year-old man has been arrested by wildlife conservation officers in Tissamaharama after he was found in unlawful possession of jewellery crafted from elephant ivory, authorities confirmed.

The arrest was carried out on October 16, when officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation apprehended the suspect during an operation in the southern town of Tissamaharama.

Illegal Wildlife Contraband Seized

The jewellery items recovered from the suspect are believed to have been fashioned from elephant ivory, the possession and trade of which is strictly prohibited under Sri Lanka's wildlife protection laws. Elephant ivory is classified as a controlled substance due to the protected status of elephants in the country.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the precise number or nature of the jewellery pieces confiscated, but confirmed that the items were sufficient to warrant a formal arrest.

Strict Laws Govern Wildlife Protection

Sri Lanka's Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance imposes severe penalties on individuals found in possession of products derived from protected species, including elephants. Offenders can face substantial fines and imprisonment upon conviction.

Possession of ivory or ivory-derived products is a punishable offence under Sri Lankan law

The elephant is a protected species in Sri Lanka

Wildlife officers conduct regular operations to curb illegal wildlife trade in the country

The arrested suspect is currently in custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate's court in connection with the offence. Investigations into the origin of the ivory and any possible wider trafficking network are reportedly ongoing.

Wildlife authorities have urged the public to report any suspected illegal trade in wildlife products to the Department of Wildlife Conservation or the nearest police station.

Sri Lanka has been stepping up efforts in recent years to combat the illegal wildlife trade, particularly in areas close to national parks and wildlife sanctuaries such as those surrounding Tissamaharama, which borders the Yala National Park — one of the island's most visited and biodiverse protected zones.