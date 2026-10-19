Thailand Faces Growing Calls to Bring Back Two More Elephants Donated to Sri Lanka

Diplomatic and Animal Welfare Pressure Mounts Over Sri Lanka-Based Elephants

Thailand is facing mounting pressure from animal welfare advocates and domestic critics to recall two additional elephants that were gifted to Sri Lanka, adding a new dimension to the already sensitive diplomatic issue surrounding the treatment of Thai-donated elephants on the island.

Background to the Controversy

The calls come amid growing concern over the welfare of elephants that Thailand has previously presented to Sri Lanka as goodwill gestures, a practice rooted in the deep Buddhist and cultural ties shared between the two nations. Critics, however, argue that the conditions in which some of these animals are kept fall short of acceptable standards.

Thailand has already faced scrutiny over the fate of elephants gifted to Sri Lanka in prior arrangements, and the latest pressure signals that the issue is far from resolved. Animal rights groups and concerned Thai citizens are now pushing authorities in Bangkok to extend the recall effort to include two further elephants currently residing in Sri Lanka.

A Delicate Bilateral Matter

The situation places both governments in a delicate position. For Sri Lanka, the elephants carry significant religious and ceremonial value, often participating in Buddhist temple activities and peraheras. For Thailand, the welfare of animals bearing the nation's name as diplomatic gifts has become a matter of national pride and international reputation.

Thai officials are reportedly weighing their response carefully, mindful of preserving cordial relations with Colombo while addressing the legitimate concerns raised by welfare campaigners at home.

What Happens Next

It remains to be seen whether Thai authorities will act on the pressure and formally request the return of the two elephants in question. Any such move would require careful negotiation between the two governments and could set a significant precedent for how diplomatically gifted animals are managed internationally.

Animal welfare organisations continue to monitor the situation closely, calling for greater transparency regarding the living conditions and treatment of all Thai-origin elephants currently held in Sri Lanka.