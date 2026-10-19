Supreme Court Grants Leave to Appeal for Ex-Deputy Minister Convicted of Bribery

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has granted special leave to appeal to former Deputy Minister Shantha Premaratne, who was convicted and sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe in exchange for a promise of employment.

Background of the Case

Premaratne, a former member of the United People's Freedom Alliance, was found guilty of accepting a Rs. 50,000 bribe from an individual to whom he had promised a job placement. The conviction marked a significant moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for corrupt conduct.

Supreme Court's Decision

On Thursday, the Supreme Court moved to grant the former deputy minister special leave to appeal against the bribery conviction, allowing the case to proceed to a higher level of judicial scrutiny. The granting of special leave does not overturn the original verdict but opens the door for the conviction and sentence to be formally reviewed by the country's apex court.

Significance for Anti-Corruption Efforts

The case draws public attention at a time when Sri Lankans remain deeply concerned about corruption among elected officials and public servants. The outcome of the appeal is expected to be closely watched by civil society groups and anti-corruption advocates across the island.

Further hearings are anticipated as the matter proceeds through the Supreme Court process.