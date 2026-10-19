SriLankan Airlines Raises Alarm Over Fraudulent Mobile Apps Targeting Passengers

SriLankan Airlines has issued an urgent public warning about a growing wave of fraudulent mobile applications that are impersonating the national carrier, urging passengers and the general public to exercise extreme caution when downloading airline-related apps on their devices.

Fake Apps Mimicking the National Carrier

The airline confirmed that deceptive mobile applications bearing the SriLankan Airlines name, logo, or branding have been circulating online, potentially misleading unsuspecting users into believing they are downloading the airline's official software. Such fraudulent apps pose serious risks, including the theft of personal information, financial data, and travel details entered by users.

SriLankan Airlines stressed that these applications are in no way affiliated with the airline and are not authorised or endorsed by the company in any capacity.

What Passengers Should Watch Out For

Applications not downloaded from officially verified app stores or the airline's own website

Apps requesting excessive personal or financial permissions upon installation

Unofficial platforms or third-party websites promoting SriLankan Airlines-branded applications

Airline Advises Caution

The national carrier has called on members of the public to verify the authenticity of any application before downloading, and to report suspicious apps to the relevant authorities or directly to the airline. Passengers are strongly advised to use only official and verified channels when booking tickets, checking flight schedules, or managing their travel arrangements.

Passengers are reminded to remain vigilant and to rely solely on official SriLankan Airlines platforms for all their travel needs.

With digital scams becoming increasingly sophisticated across South Asia, this warning serves as a timely reminder for Sri Lankan travellers to stay alert in an era where cybercriminals continue to exploit trusted brand names for fraudulent gain.