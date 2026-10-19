Sri Lanka Urges Solar Panel Owners to Disconnect Systems Following Island-Wide Power Outage

Authorities Issue Urgent Advisory to PV System Owners

Sri Lankan authorities have called on owners of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy systems to disconnect their installations from the national grid following a major power outage that plunged the entire island into darkness.

Nationwide Blackout Triggers Emergency Response

The island-wide blackout prompted an urgent response from energy officials, who moved quickly to stabilise the national grid and restore electricity supply to homes and businesses across the country. As part of that recovery effort, authorities issued a specific advisory targeting the growing number of rooftop and commercial solar panel system owners throughout Sri Lanka.

Officials requested that PV system owners disconnect their setups from the grid, a precautionary measure aimed at preventing complications during the delicate process of restoring power across the national transmission network.

Why Solar Disconnection Was Necessary

When a widespread grid failure occurs, solar PV systems that remain connected can pose serious technical challenges to engineers attempting to bring the network back online. Uncoordinated feeds of electricity from distributed solar sources can interfere with the careful sequencing required to safely re-energise transmission lines and restore stable power supply.

This type of advisory is consistent with international best practices followed by power system operators during what engineers refer to as a "black start" — the complex process of rebuilding electricity supply from scratch after a total or near-total grid collapse.

Growing Solar Sector Adds New Dimensions to Grid Management

Sri Lanka has seen a significant rise in rooftop solar installations in recent years, driven by government incentives and increasing electricity costs. While this growth represents a positive step towards renewable energy adoption, it also introduces new challenges for grid operators, particularly during emergency situations such as island-wide outages.

The incident has once again brought into focus the need for robust grid management protocols and clearer communication frameworks between the Ceylon Electricity Board and the country's expanding base of private solar energy producers.

Restoration Efforts Underway

Power restoration teams worked to bring electricity back to different parts of the country following the blackout. Authorities have not yet provided full details regarding the root cause of the nationwide outage, though investigations are understood to be ongoing.

Sri Lankan consumers and businesses, many of whom have grown accustomed to scheduled power cuts in the past, expressed frustration over the sudden and unannounced nature of the island-wide failure.

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