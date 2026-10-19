Sri Lanka Customs Uncovers Rs. 67.5 Million Drug Cache Concealed in Book Shipment

Sri Lanka Customs officers have made a significant drug bust after uncovering a large consignment of illegal narcotics estimated to be worth Rs. 67.5 million, cleverly hidden within a shipment of books, authorities confirmed.

Narcotics Concealed in Literary Disguise

The discovery was made by officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit (NCU) of Sri Lanka Customs, who intercepted the suspicious consignment during routine inspection procedures. Smugglers had gone to considerable lengths to conceal the illegal substances within what appeared to be an ordinary cargo of books, in an apparent bid to evade detection at the border.

The calculated use of literary materials as a cover highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods employed by drug trafficking networks attempting to penetrate Sri Lanka's borders undetected.

A Major Strike Against Drug Trafficking

The seizure represents a substantial blow to narcotics smuggling operations targeting the island, with the total street value of the recovered drugs placed at Rs. 67.5 million. Customs officials have launched a full investigation into the origins of the shipment and the networks believed to be behind it.

Authorities are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for orchestrating the smuggling attempt, with further arrests believed to be possible as the probe continues.

Customs on High Alert

This latest interception underscores the vigilance maintained by Sri Lanka Customs at key entry points across the country. The NCU has been intensifying its efforts to combat the flow of illegal narcotics into Sri Lanka, which remains a persistent challenge for law enforcement agencies.

The narcotics were concealed within a consignment of books

The total estimated value of the seized drugs stands at Rs. 67.5 million

The interception was carried out by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs

Investigations are ongoing to trace those behind the smuggling operation

Sri Lanka has seen a worrying rise in drug-related offences in recent years, prompting heightened scrutiny of both incoming and outgoing cargo. Officials have urged the public to report any suspicious activity that may be linked to narcotics smuggling.

Customs authorities reaffirmed their commitment to protecting Sri Lanka's borders and preventing illegal substances from reaching local communities.