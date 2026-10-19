Sirisena Seeks Forgiveness from Maha Sangha Over Controversial Gnanasara Pardon

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has tendered an apology to the Maha Sangha, acknowledging that he made an error in granting a presidential pardon to controversial Buddhist monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero during his time in office.

Sirisena, who served as Sri Lanka's President from 2015 to 2019, faced widespread criticism after he granted the pardon to Gnanasara Thero, the outspoken General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), who had been sentenced to prison for contempt of court. The decision drew significant backlash from legal circles, civil society groups, and members of the public at the time.

A Public Admission of Wrongdoing

In an unusual display of remorse from a former head of state, Sirisena appeared before senior members of the Buddhist clergy and expressed regret over the decision, describing it as a mistake on his part. The apology to the Maha Sangha — the highest body of Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka — is seen as a significant gesture given the deep influence the religious institution holds in the country's social and political landscape.

Observers have noted that the timing and nature of the apology reflect the ongoing scrutiny that key decisions made during Sirisena's presidency continue to attract years after he left office.

Background on the Gnanasara Controversy

Gnanasara Thero had been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life, known for his hardline nationalist rhetoric and inflammatory statements targeting minority communities. His imprisonment followed a court conviction for contempt, after he made threatening remarks during a hearing involving the families of individuals who had disappeared during the country's long civil conflict.

The presidential pardon granted by Sirisena allowed the monk to walk free, a move that many legal experts and human rights advocates condemned as undermining the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Political Implications

Sirisena's public apology is likely to reignite debate around the use — and potential misuse — of presidential pardoning powers in Sri Lanka. Critics have long called for greater accountability and transparency in how such powers are exercised, arguing that unchecked executive authority can compromise the country's democratic institutions.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex questions around reconciliation, justice, and religious nationalism, this latest development serves as a reminder of the unresolved tensions that continue to shape the nation's political discourse.