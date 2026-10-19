Opposition Leader Sajith Warns of Major Economic Blow if HSBC Global Service Centre Leaves Sri Lanka

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sounded the alarm over reports suggesting that the HSBC Global Service Centre could be planning to relocate its operations away from Sri Lanka, warning that such a move would deal a significant blow to the country's economy and its workforce.

A Worrying Development for Sri Lanka's Service Sector

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, raised the issue amid growing concern over Sri Lanka's ability to retain major multinational operations within its borders. The HSBC Global Service Centre has long been regarded as one of the flagship foreign-owned business process outsourcing operations in the country, employing a considerable number of Sri Lankan professionals.

Any decision by HSBC to pull its global service hub out of Sri Lanka would represent a serious setback for the nation's business process outsourcing and financial services sectors, both of which have been identified as key pillars of the country's economic recovery strategy.

Jobs and Investment at Stake

The Opposition Leader stressed that the potential departure of such a prominent international institution raises urgent questions about the investment climate in Sri Lanka. He called on the government to take immediate steps to engage with HSBC and address any concerns the institution may have regarding operating conditions in the country.

Losing an operation of this scale would not only cost hundreds of skilled jobs but would also send a damaging signal to other foreign investors considering Sri Lanka as a destination.

Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild investor confidence following the devastating economic crisis of 2022, which triggered widespread hardship and led to an International Monetary Fund bailout programme. Retaining established foreign enterprises has been central to that recovery effort.

Call for Government Action

Premadasa urged the government to be transparent with the public about the current status of HSBC's operations in Sri Lanka and to outline what concrete measures are being taken to encourage the bank to maintain its presence on the island.

He also highlighted the broader implications for young Sri Lankan graduates and professionals who rely on multinational service centres for quality employment opportunities, arguing that protecting such jobs must be a national priority.

The government is yet to issue an official response to the Opposition Leader's concerns. Industry observers, however, have echoed calls for clarity, noting that uncertainty surrounding large employers can itself undermine confidence in the local labour market.

Sri Lanka's outsourcing and shared services industry has grown steadily over the past two decades, with several global banks and corporations establishing regional hubs in Colombo. The potential exit of HSBC would therefore be closely watched by others in the sector.