NSO Seeks Regulatory Green Light for Daily One-Hour Power Cuts Until October 21

Formal Request Submitted to PUCSL for Rolling Outages

The National System Operator (Private) Limited (NSO) has formally submitted a request to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) seeking approval to introduce daily one-hour scheduled power cuts, with the proposed outages set to begin immediately and continue through October 21.

What the Proposal Involves

According to NSO spokesperson Buddhika Sa, the proposal outlines a structured load-shedding programme designed to manage current strain on the national power grid. If approved by the PUCSL, consumers across the island can expect to experience interruptions to their electricity supply of up to one hour each day during the specified period.

Awaiting Regulatory Approval

The PUCSL, as the independent regulatory body overseeing public utilities in Sri Lanka, must grant its authorisation before any scheduled outages can be formally implemented. The NSO's submission signals that grid conditions have reached a level where controlled interruptions are considered a necessary measure to maintain overall system stability.

Impact on Households and Businesses

Should the PUCSL grant approval, the daily outages are likely to affect:

Residential consumers across multiple provinces

Small and medium-sized businesses dependent on an uninterrupted power supply

Industries reliant on consistent electricity for production and operations

A Familiar Challenge for Sri Lankans

Scheduled power cuts are not a new experience for Sri Lankans, who endured extended periods of load-shedding during the country's severe economic crisis in recent years. Any return to such measures, even on a limited scale, is likely to raise concerns among the public and business community alike.

Further details regarding the PUCSL's decision and any approved outage schedule are expected to be announced in the coming hours.